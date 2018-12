CJP presented Rs1.38m cheque for dams fund in Turkey

KARACHI: Madam Nur Gokman, CEO and Chairperson of M/s Hitit Turkey, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, in Turkey’s capital Istanbul on Sunday. She presented a cheque for Rs1.38 million for donation to Supreme Court Prime Minister Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund.