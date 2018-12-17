SBCA would issue approvals to high-rises if they secure water connections first

The Sindh Building Control Authority would give approval to high-rise buildings on the condition that they have already secured a connection from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), SBCA Director General Iftikhar Qaimkhani has said.

He was speaking to The News on Sunday after the Supreme Court withdrew its earlier ban on the construction of buildings having more than six storeys earlier this week.

When asked how the SBCA would give permission to high-rises when there is an acute gas, water and power shortage in the city, Qaimkhani said the apex court has issued the directives to give permission under the prescribed rules and regulations.

He added that only buildings whose developers have managed to secure a water connection from the KWSB would be given approval by his department. Meanwhile, commenting on the court’s decision, KWSB Managing Director Khalid Mahmood Sheikh said that the government has the next three years to build houses and at the same time increase the resources of drinking water as demand would increase with the rising population.

It is essential for the government to build homes, but chaos would be created if there is no water, he said, adding that the influx of economic migrants to the city cannot be stopped as it provides many opportunities for those seeking work.

The MD agreed that resources have to be increased as the pressure of population eventually falls on the KWSB. Speaking about efforts under way, Sheikh said the first phase of the K-IV Bulk Water Supply project will be completed in the next two and a half years and an additional 100 million gallons per day water would be supplied to the city.

According to the KWSB chief, Karachi is already getting lesser water than it needs – around 480 MGD against the demand of 1,100 MGD – and this demand usually increases during the summer season.

He said there was an acute shortage of water but was quick to add that water theft is also being committed and efforts were being made to end it. When asked about the establishment of a desalination plant that the government has been mentioning, Sheikh said the project was at the government’s discretion and had nothing to do with KWSB.