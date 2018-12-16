Inaugural Hockey Open series from tomorrow

LAHORE: The inaugural Haier Hockey Open series will start from December 17 (tomorrow) here at National Hockey Stadium.

Zalmi Foundation have taken the step to revive hockey in Pakistan and for the purpose Haier is sponsoring national hockey team till 2020 and will now initiate the Haier Hockey Open. The tournament that will begin from December 17 will be played by teams from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Nepal and Pakistan.

Javed Afridi said: “We will play a pivotal role in the development of all sports in Pakistan.” We need national spirit and a patriotic approach to this game. We have to start working and take ownership of our national sport. Only then can we pave way for glory. This event will pave way for more International level events in the future. He further added that Hockey is our national sport and Zalmi Foundation will always be supportive. The opening match will be played between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan on 17th December. Pakistan President’s XI will play against Nepal on the same day.

Dec 18: Kazakhstan vs Nepal; Pakistan President’s XI vs Uzbekistan

Dec 19: Afghanistan vs Kazakhstan

Dec 20: Uzbekistan vs Nepal

Dec 21: Nepal vs Afghanistan; Pakistan President’s XI vs Kazakhstan

Dec 22: Afghanistan vs Pakistan President’s XI; Kazkhstan vs Uzbekistan.