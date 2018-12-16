Jamieson seeks first title in six years

MALELANE, South Africa: Scott Jamieson of Scotland shot a 68 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, six years after his only previous European Tour win.

The 35-year-old from Glasgow is on 205 at Leopard Creek Country Club, one ahead of American David Lipsky, who shot a third-round 70.

Defending champion Brandon Stone (69) and fellow South African Zander Lombard (68) are on 208, three adrift of Jamieson after a round played in 38 degrees celsius (100 fahrenheit) heat. “It is obviously a great position to be in but I am certainly not getting ahead of myself,” said Jamieson, whose previous triumph on the European circuit came at the Nelson Mandela Challenge in South Africa in December 2012. “There is an awful long way to go and a lot can happen in 18 holes, especially on this golf course, particularly the back nine where there are so many risk-and-reward opportunities.” Jamieson birdied two holes and bogeyed one to turn in 34, one under par on a recently redesigned course that borders the Kruger National Park. His second nine was much more eventful with an eagle two, a double-bogey six and three birdies within six holes from the 11t.