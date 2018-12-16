PMA condemns doctor’s kidnapping

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is deeply concerned over kidnapping of renowned neurosurgeon Dr Shaikh Ibrahim Khalil who worked at Civil Hospital, Quetta. He was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday night when he was on his way home from work at a private hospital.

Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad, PMA (Centre) Secretary General, in a statement said the incidence of kidnapping has created uncertainties among the medical fraternity of the country. We are afraid the cases of abduction of doctors for ransom may not start again like in past. The security of the doctors should be given priority so they can serve with peace of mind. Such law and order situation forces doctors to leave their country and serve abroad, which damages the health delivery system of Pakistan. This situation is not acceptable for PMA, he said. We demand the government to safely recover the kidnapped doctor and the culprits involved to be brought to justice for an exemplary punishment.