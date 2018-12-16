close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

PMA condemns doctor’s kidnapping

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2018

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is deeply concerned over kidnapping of renowned neurosurgeon Dr Shaikh Ibrahim Khalil who worked at Civil Hospital, Quetta. He was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday night when he was on his way home from work at a private hospital.

Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad, PMA (Centre) Secretary General, in a statement said the incidence of kidnapping has created uncertainties among the medical fraternity of the country. We are afraid the cases of abduction of doctors for ransom may not start again like in past. The security of the doctors should be given priority so they can serve with peace of mind. Such law and order situation forces doctors to leave their country and serve abroad, which damages the health delivery system of Pakistan. This situation is not acceptable for PMA, he said. We demand the government to safely recover the kidnapped doctor and the culprits involved to be brought to justice for an exemplary punishment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore