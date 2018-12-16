Minister inaugurates model school in Gulberg

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas, inaugurated a model school namely City District Government High School, Gulberg on Saturday. Special Secretary Schools Education Ghulam Farid, officers concerned, educationists, teachers, female students and media representatives attended the event.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said PTI government would prove the slogan of providing quality education and modern facilities to the poor and less privileged students. He announced launching of afternoon schools in 20 districts of Punjab in March 2019 under “Insaf School Programme”. He further said the establishment of the Early Childhood Education Classroom will provide congenial environment to children in school and the students will take interest in education. The inauguration of early childhood education classroom, water filtration plant, girls friendly toilet and IT lab was the startup of a new Pakistan, he said. The minister and other participants kept silent for a minute in the memory of the martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar.

The minister inaugurated the water filtration plant for the provision of clean drinking water to the students. He also inaugurated neat and clean girls’ friendly toilet in city district government school, Gulberg.

HCBF: Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organised its third convocation on Saturday at a local hotel.

Punjab University Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Religious Scholar Mufti Raghib Naeemi, Controller of Examination Abdul Rauf, HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, faculty members and students were present.

Around 300 students of different sessions of BBA Banking & Finance, Insurance & Risk Management, MBA Banking & Finance and MS Insurance & Risk Management received their degrees.

In his address, Dr Saleem appreciated the efforts of HCBF management for equipping their students with professional skills. He urged the students to work hard with honesty and devotion for the betterment of the country.