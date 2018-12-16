Prize distribution ceremony held at Lakki school

LAKKI MARWAT: A prize distribution ceremony was held in Government High School Ahmadkhel to reward students who had excelled in curriculum and co-curriculum activities.

District councillor-elect Fawad Ahmad Khan graced the occasion as chief guest while village council nazim Muhammad Taif Khan, naib nazim Fatehullah Khan, parent-teacher council’s chairman Maulana Haji Abdul Majid, headmaster Khan Muhammad, teachers and local elders were also present.

Fawad gave away trophies and cash rewards to students of sixth to tenth grades for clinching the top three positions in examination.

He also distributed trophies and shields among students for exhibiting excellent performance in different game events under the inter-district high and higher secondary schools sports tournament festival.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated position holder students for their achievements on academic and co-curriculum sides and called upon them to work hard to maintain their success and excellence in future. He assured that he and his family would extend all-out support and assistance to school’s administration to make the institution a model one in the entire district.

Declamation contest held: The District Boy Scouts Association held a declamation contest at Government High School Dabak Mandrakhel on Saturday to mark anti-corruption week.

Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) official Nisar Muhammad attended the event as chief guest, which was arranged on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir.

Those present on the occasion included headmaster Saifur Rehman, scouts leaders Muhammad Riaz and Jamshed Iqbal, members of parent-teacher council, local bodies’ members and parents of students.