Universal Children’s Day celebrated at SLS

Rawalpindi : All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School celebrated Universal Children’s Day, says a press release.

Civil Lines Montessori Branch celebrated Universal Children’s Day through a series of classroom activities and a special morning assembly. The Junior Montessori students did hand printing activity with the theme ‘Friends Work Together’. Senior and Advanced Montessori students made handmade cards for their class fellows whereas class one and two made posters on the theme ‘Rights of Children’. Through pep talks and several activities the students were made to understand the importance and concept of celebrating Children’s Day focusing on the underprivileged children of our society and about ways to help them.

A special morning assembly was also held in this regard in which a group of students performed on a skit with a special message, “Your Grades Don’t Define You”. A schools result day scenario was shown through the skit pointing out the pressure which is being put on the children to get excellent grades. The purpose of the skit was to tell the audience that while it is important to study to be successful it is also important to find out about the talents and abilities of every child and to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on them.

The special assembly ended with a small celebratory ceremony where all the performers unleashed a cluster of balloons in the sky, the school ground was filled with colorful confetti as the teachers popped some of the balloons for their students.

Montessori Head Directress Naghmana Iftikhar wished all her students a very happy Children’s Day with a very important message about remembering the underprivileged children of our society by donating and helping them out.