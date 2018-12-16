close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
AFP
December 16, 2018

Palestinian Territories

World

AFP
December 16, 2018

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of the May killing of a soldier on Saturday, completing a night-long incursion into the Palestinian-controlled city of Ramallah. The raid on the West Bank city where Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has his headquarters comes as Israeli forces search for the perpetrator of a Thursday shooting that killed two Israelisoldiers.

