tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of the May killing of a soldier on Saturday, completing a night-long incursion into the Palestinian-controlled city of Ramallah. The raid on the West Bank city where Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has his headquarters comes as Israeli forces search for the perpetrator of a Thursday shooting that killed two Israelisoldiers.
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of the May killing of a soldier on Saturday, completing a night-long incursion into the Palestinian-controlled city of Ramallah. The raid on the West Bank city where Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has his headquarters comes as Israeli forces search for the perpetrator of a Thursday shooting that killed two Israelisoldiers.