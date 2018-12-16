International hockey returns to Pakistan as HSO begins tomorrow

KARACHI: After a gap of 14 years, Pakistan is set to host an FIH-sanctioned international hockey tournament when the Hockey Series Open (HSO) begins in Lahore on Monday (tomorrow).

Briefing the media about the details of HSO on Saturday, chairman local organising committee of the event, Brig (retd) Sajid Hameed said that preparations of the tournament are being given final touches.

A team from Pakistan will also play in the tournament which features Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Nepal and Uzbekistan — vying for a place in the 2019 Hockey Series Finals.

Uzbekistan are ranked 55th, while Kazakhstan sit at 86th in the world rankings.

To a question, Sajid said that despite the tournament featuring low-ranked teams, it will pave the way for Pakistan to hold more international events.

He also requested the media to give good coverage to the HSO to make it successful.

The organising secretary of HSO, Col (retd) Asif Khokhar said that effective security arrangements have been made for the visiting teams.

The FIH has appointed umpires and referees for the tournament.

It was also learnt by ‘The News’ that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the sport’s Patron-in-Chief, has been invited for the opening and closing ceremonies.