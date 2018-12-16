AG urges law students to aim for top slots

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan has said law students should aim for top slots in the field.

He was addressing a first law students’ conference organised by the Justice Helpline in collaboration with the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) and other law institutes in a local hotel on Saturday.

He took an oath of allegiance from the students and said that the profession of law demanded hard work, commitment and sincerity to protect individuals and ensure the rule of law.

Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Dr Abdul Rahim Awan, Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah, Minister for Sports and Culture Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar, Secretary Law Parliamentary Affairs Shariq Ahmed, around 1,000 law students from across the country and others also attended.

Vice Chancellor SZABUL Justice (retd) Qazi Khalid Ali spoke about details of the collaboration agreement signed between the SZABUL and the University of Northampton (UoN).

An annual fee Pakistani students charged was between 14,000 and 18,000 pounds, but under the agreement, the law students would pay 1,300 pounds to 2,300 pounds for the final-year study to get a degree of the UoN. He said all the departments concerned had already granted approval to the agreement, but we were waiting for the final nod from the federal cabinet. He added that Vice Chancellor UoN Professor Nick Pittsford would inaugurate the first session on January 26, 2019, in Karachi.