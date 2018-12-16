tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PIA’s decision to suspend weekly flights to New York, one of the largest cities of the US, was motivated by huge annual losses that the national airline was incurring.
The national carrier must consider restoring the flight to New York. It should work out a plan to make the route profitable. The Pakistani people will be proud to see their national airline restoring New York flights.
Aley Raza
Islamabad
