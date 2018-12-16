close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
December 16, 2018

New York flights

Newspost

PIA’s decision to suspend weekly flights to New York, one of the largest cities of the US, was motivated by huge annual losses that the national airline was incurring.

The national carrier must consider restoring the flight to New York. It should work out a plan to make the route profitable. The Pakistani people will be proud to see their national airline restoring New York flights.

Aley Raza

Islamabad

