Rowdy lawyers

The legal fraternity is bound to safeguard the sanctity of law. If it becomes the violator of law, that will only lead to anarchy and chaos in the country. Lawyers from Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sargodha want a high court bench in their cities. But, instead of pursuing the matter legally and peacefully, they have adopted violent measures to achieve their goal. They have seldom locked the judges in their rooms, locked the courtrooms, destroyed public property and caused severe inconvenience to their clients as well as general public. This unlawful activity by the lawyers for acceptance of their demands is regrettable and deplorable.

The matter has not yet been settled and lawyers clash with the police on a daily basis. Twenty seven years ago, lawyers of Rawalpindi felt the need for a high court bench in their city. They sent their delegation to file their request with the CJ high court. They succeeded in their mission and the high-court bench was established in Rawalpindi. Senior lawyers must interfere in the matter and advise the legal fraternity to show more civic behavior in pursuing their demands. The rowdiness on their part will not help them get the desired results.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad