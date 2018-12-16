Petroleum minister visits PSO HQ

KARACHI: Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan visited the headquarters of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Saturday to meet with the management.

PSO Managing Director and CEO Jehangir Ali Shah, along with senior management gave the minister an overview of the company’s performance and operations. The minister also had a briefing on key challenges being faced by the company.

PSO, in its role as the market leader and the largest public sector company in Pakistan, is committed to maximising the shareholders value, supporting the government's energy sector initiatives, fulfilling corporate social responsibilities, and taking the nation forward.