Tauqeer Dar quits as Pak hockey team coach

LAHORE: Former Olympian Tauqeer Dar on Friday stepped down as the coach of the national hockey team after the dismal performance of the team in the hockey World Cup.Dar while talking to the media said that the team played poor hockey which led them down in the mega event. Pakistan finished the world cup campaign without getting off the mark.

“Pakistan were not perfect in a single department which is the reason behind their downfall in the mega competition,” he said. Former Olympian said that shutting down hockey is much better than running it in such a way which is harming the past glories achieved by Pakistan in this sport.