close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Tauqeer Dar quits as Pak hockey team coach

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

LAHORE: Former Olympian Tauqeer Dar on Friday stepped down as the coach of the national hockey team after the dismal performance of the team in the hockey World Cup.Dar while talking to the media said that the team played poor hockey which led them down in the mega event. Pakistan finished the world cup campaign without getting off the mark.

“Pakistan were not perfect in a single department which is the reason behind their downfall in the mega competition,” he said. Former Olympian said that shutting down hockey is much better than running it in such a way which is harming the past glories achieved by Pakistan in this sport.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports