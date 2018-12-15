QAU seminar

Islamabad: The Department of Animal Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), on Thursday organised a walk on campus to mark the World Fisheries Day.

The event was organised to highlight the critical importance of water for human life with speakers saying it provides food for billions and generates employment opportunities worldwide.

Chief organiser of the event Dr. Amina Zuberi, Department of Animal Sciences, QAU said that according to United Nations report more than two-thirds of the world's fisheries have been overfished or are fully harvested and more than one third are in a state of decline because of factors such as the loss of essential fish habitats, pollution, and global warming etc.

Dr Amina Zuberi briefed the audience regarding aquaculture research program of the Animal Sciences Department, QAU.