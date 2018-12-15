close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Teachers voice reservations about service rules panel

Islamabad

December 15, 2018

Islamabad: The teachers have expressed reservations about the composition of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) committee formed to address their problems, especially about service rules, and called for inclusion of their representatives in it.

The six-member committee formed by FDE director-general Dr Ali Ahmad Kharal consists of college/school principals, including Fareeda Yasmin of Islamabad Model College for Girls I-9/1, Raheela Awais of IMCG G-11/1, Abdul Waheed of IMSC G-6/4, Khalid Hussain Channa of IMSB I-8/4, Ghulam Sarwar Araen of IMSB G-8/4 and Ghulam Dastagir of the IMSC G-7/4. The teachers said it was ironic that the committee tasked with addressing their issues didn't have their representation. Rejecting the committee, they feared that if their representatives weren't made its part, the panel won't deliver the goods.

