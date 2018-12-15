‘Mausikaar’ arranges entertaining evening

Islamabad : It was an enjoyable music, poetry recital and song evening arranged by the ‘Mausikaar Welfare Trust’ in which the audience listened to ‘Santoor’, a traditional Kashmiri musical instrument that has become rare in the country, recital of poetry and some good singing at a hotel.

Usually the ‘Mausikaar’ had been inviting an individual or a single group of performers, who were supported by immature singers and patrons of the Trust in the event.

It was a unique experience to listen to the melodies pouring out of ‘Santoor’, the traditional Kashmiri musical instrument, being strummed by young Ali Raza, an 18-year-old student of electronic engineering from Rawalpindi.

“I saw this instrument at home right from my childhood. I am not from Kashmir. We live in West Ridge in Rawalpindi. My grandfather went to Kashmir a long time ago and spent a lot of time there. On return he brought this ‘Santoor’ with him,” Ali Raza said.

Dr Seema Khan, president of ‘Mausikaar Welfare Trust’ said that Ali Raza has learnt playing ‘Santoor’ from famous ‘Santoor’ player, Ustad Rahim Bux. According to some sources, Ustad Rahim Bux is still alive at the age of around 75 years and is living in obscurity somewhere in Rawalpindi. “Young Ali Raza learnt playing ‘Santoor’ from Ustad Rahim Bux for five years and now, probably, he is the only ‘Santoor’ player all over the country,” Dr Seema Khan said.

‘Kalam-e-Sha’ayr ba zuban-e-Sha’ayr’, well the poetry recital by Hassan Abbas Raza was something one doesn’t find much opportunity to listen to. Hassan Abbas Raza presented some of his most popular ‘ghazals’ and won the due applause from the guests.

Although he received warm appreciation at the end of each ‘ghazal’ or ‘nazam’ he recited but he was enthusiastically applauded by the guests when he sang one of his most popular ‘ghazals’, ‘Awargi may had say guzar jana chahi’ay’, which became overwhelmingly popular when the legendary female ghazal singer, ‘Munni Begum’, sang it back in 1986-87 and it instantly became a hit!

And to wrap up the evening, Mehfooz Khokhar, a UK-based singer and composer, took to the stage along with Sarfraz on ‘tabla’.

Mr Khokhar briefly spoke before starting performance, highlighting the history and traditions of classical singing. He started with the traditional ‘Salami’, a musical presentation the artists of theater used to present in a group before they would start their theatrical performance on the stage.

Then Mehfooz Khokhar went on to sing traditional ‘Qaul’, ‘Man Kunto Maula’, a tradition set by legendary Amir Khusro, and then there was no stopping him. He presented another traditional classical rendition, ‘Sakal ban phool rahi sarson’ before switching to ‘kafi’ when he presented ‘Ghoom Charakhra’ of famous sufi saint, Hazrat Shah Hussain.