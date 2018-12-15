Awards for Jimmy Engineer, Souriya Anwar

LAHORE: The Jinnah Society is conferring its prestigious Jinnah Awards on prominent artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer and SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan Founding President Mrs Souriya Anwar in recognition of their selfless services for the humanity at large particularly the special and orphaned children. The Jinnah Award will be conferred upon the two prominent figures in their respective fields at a Karachi hotel tomorrow (Sunday).