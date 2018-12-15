Gas supply to improve in next two days: SSGC

KARACHI: A spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday said that there is a possibility of gas supply improving in the next two days. “Gas supply from the fielders has become better and the supply is expected to improve in the next two days," said the spokesperson. “CNG stations will be opened after determining the gas pressure,” the spokesperson added.

Karachiites continued to suffer today as the gas crisis entered its sixth day, disrupting public transport and daily routine. Supply of gas to CNG stations remained suspended, posing difficulties for the residents as public transport owners continued their strike, leaving commuters stranded on bus stops.

Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association Ghayas Paracha said earlier today that CNG stations can be opened by tomorrow afternoon, but the final decision will be made after determining the gas pressure.

On Tuesday night, SSGC announced to halt gas supply to CNG stations and captive power plants of all general industries. The company said that it was facing acute shortage of gas and low pressure in the system, which was affecting adequate supply to domestic and commercial sectors.