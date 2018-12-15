Toxic mercury

The Ministry of National Health Regulation and Coordination has recently warned that mercury as toxic element. The use of this dangerous substance is rampant in Pakistan. It is used in medical equipment and is even found in processed commercialised foods.

It’s time the healthcare authorities worked towards reducing the use of mercury and, where possible, eliminating its use completing and replacing the substance with other healthier alternative.

Dr Fazal Hakim Mian

Islamabad