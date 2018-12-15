close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

DIGs told to tighten security

Karachi

Reacting to the recent terrorist attacks in the city, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday directed all deputy inspectors general of police to increase security arrangements, especially for educational institutes and worship places.

He ordered the police to conduct a security campaign from December 14 till December 27 and submit reports on a daily basis. He asked the anti-riots and reserve platoons and the Rapid Response Force to be in a standby position to ensure safety and combat crime.

