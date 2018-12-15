‘Pakistan to improve HR skills’

ISLAMABAD: Zulfi Bukhari, special assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said the government of Pakistan is working on increasing skills among youth to improve their employment opportunities both locally and internationally.

He was speaking at the Toyota Technical Education Program Career Day at Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) on Friday. The event was organised by Indus Motor Company for 150 students trained at CTTI.

“Vocational training has given the opportunity to the youth to excel in different fields and prove their metal,” he said, adding that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the youth would take Pakistan’s industry forward in the international arena.

Yuji Tokita, counsellor of the economic section at the Embassy of Japan, said such training programmes would play a big role in developing human resources, which would help develop industry in Pakistan.