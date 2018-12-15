close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Rupee ends firm

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

The rupee closed steady against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday, dealers said.

The rupee finished unchanged at 138.89/dollar. Dealers said the currency traded in a range-bound manner due to routine dollar demand from importers and the corporate sector.

“We expect the rupee to trade at 138-139 next week,” an analyst said. The rupee closed at 140 against the dollar, compared with 140.10/dollar on the previous business day.

