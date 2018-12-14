close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
December 14, 2018

Indian troops martyr 2 more Kashmiri youths in Sopore

National

S
Sabah
December 14, 2018

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Sopore town on Thursday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of the town. The martyred youth were identified as Tahir Ahmad Dar of Sadipora and Owais Ahmad Butt of Gund Brath areas of Sopore. The operation was halted due to darkness last night and was resumed early Thursday morning a senior police official told media.

The martyrdoms triggered violent protests in Sopore area of Baramulla district. The forces fired teargas shells on the protesters. The youth hurled stones on the troops. Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in Sopore. All shops and other commercial establishments remained shut while public transport remained off the roads against the martyrdoms of Owais Butt and Tahir Dar. The occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the town.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan