close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

PK-30 by-poll on February 20

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

MANSEHRA: The by-election on constituency PK-30, which had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Ziaur Rehman, would be held on February 20 next year.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced by-election for PK-30 constituency on Thursday.

The constituency had fallen vacant after Supreme Court’s upheld the disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman in a fake degree case last month.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan