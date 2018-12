BEGUM KULSUM ITF FUTURES TENNIS: Kim, Noguchi stay on course for semis

ISLAMABAD: Cheong-Eui Kim (Korea) and Rio Noguchi (Japan) were well on course for yet another showdown as Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Futures Tennis Tournament reached semi-finals stage here at the PTF Complex Thursday.

Top seed Kim, who won the first Futures at the same venue last week, beat Alexis Canter in straight sets 7-6(5) 6-2. Second seed Noguchi was also seen in ruthless form as he defeated Hamidreza Nadaf 6-3, 6-2.

Pakistan pair of Abid Ali Akbar and Shamael Chaudhry overwhelmed Joe Cooper and Matt Seeberger 6-2, 6-4 to make it to the semi-finals of doubles event.

Meanwhile, an exhibition doubles match between Aisamul Haq Qureshi & Aqeel Khan and Abid Ali Akbar & Shamael Chaudhry was also played at the centre court.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, senior officials of the PTF, media representatives and foreign players witnessed the match.

Results: Men’s singles: Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) bt Alexis Canter (Gbr) 7-6(5), 6-2; Sora Fukuda (Jpn) bt Darko Jandric (Srb) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Kai Wehnelt (Ger) bt Lorenzo Bocchi (Ita) 6-1, 6-2; Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Hamidreza Nadaf (Iri) 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s doubles quarter-finals: Anton Chekhov (Rus) & Kai Wehnelt (Ger) bt Muhammad Abid (Pak) & Mohammed Wagas Malik (Can) 6-2, 6-4; Sora Fukuda (Jpn) & Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Dmitry Myagkov (Rus) & Saida’lo Saidkarimov (Uzb) 6-3, 6-4; Darko Jandric (Srb) & Cheong-Eui Kim (Kor) bt Ahmed Chaudhary (Pak) & Niklas Johansson (Swe) 6-3, 6-2; Abid Ali Akbar (Pak) & Shamael Chaudhry (Gbr) bt Joe Cooper (Gbr) & Matt Seeberger (Usa) 6-2, 6-4.

Begum Kulsum Saifullah National Ranking Tennis: Boys’ Under-18 singles quarter-finals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Osama Khan 6-1, 6-0; Musa Chaudhry bt Hasam Khan 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Sami Zeb bt Ahmed Asjad 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Subhan Bin Salik bt Rayan Jawad 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Boys’ Under-14 singles quarter-finals: Kashan Umar bt Hamza Roman 6-4, 6-0; Uzair Khan bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Sami Zeb bt Huzaifa Khan 6-1, 6-0; Abdul Hanan bt Talha Khan 6-0, 6-4.

Ladies’ singles quarter-finals: Shimza Naz bt Khunsha Babar 6-3, 7-5; Sara Mansoor bt Hania Navid 6-2, 6-2; Ushna Suhail bt Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 6-2; Sarah Mahboob bt Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-0.