Mazari surprised at US blacklisting on minority rights

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday expressed surprise at the US Administration’s decision to add Pakistan to the ‘blacklist for religious freedom violations’.

In a statement issued by the minister’s office, she said it was apparent the US was using this as a brazen political tactic to pressurise Pakistan to mitigate US failures in Afghanistan. “The timing of this move reflects this most clearly,” says the statement.

Dr Mazari suggested United States to assess the situation of minority rights in other countries as well. “There is no doubt Pakistan’s record on religious freedom is not ideal but then is the EU’s record much better given the restrictions on churches, the banning of certain dress codes of Muslims, refusal of entry of certain preachers – the list continues. In our own neighbourhood we have India where Muslims are being targeted and where the BJP is supporting violence against Muslims ostensibly over beef,” the statement says.