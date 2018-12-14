School education being reformed, says minister

LAHORE: Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said comprehensive reforms are being introduced in schools education sector and added that Punjab will be known as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of south Asia as a result of its high quality educational system.

“Investment on the education sector is the best and more secure investment which helps to develop the youth as the future leaders,” he said while presiding over a departmental meeting at Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board office here on Thursday. Different proposals came under consideration to introduce latest reforms in attached departments of schools education. The minister said that new Pakistan has been envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan so that ‘our country could be known as the best education provider in the world’. In this regard positive changes are being introduced in teachers’ training manual besides including new ideas in the syllabus of grade 1 to 5.

“This would help to improve the intellectual ken of the budding minds and they will be able to learn about the new concepts,” he added. He said that improving the organisational capacity of SED will benefit the whole nation as PTI is pursuing a vigorous agenda to educate every child.

Besides, MD PCTB also spoke while Muhammad Akram Chairman PCTB, Iqbal Hussain DG QAED and others attended the meeting.