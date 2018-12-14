UVAS walk against corruption

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau organised a walk to create awareness among public especially the young generation against corruption in all segments of society.

Punjab Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk while Prof Dr Aleem Bhatti, Dr Nisar Ahmad, faculty members and students participated. The walk started from the front of the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated at UVAS main lawn after took a round of the city campus Lahore.