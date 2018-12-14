close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

UVAS walk against corruption

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau organised a walk to create awareness among public especially the young generation against corruption in all segments of society.

Punjab Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk while Prof Dr Aleem Bhatti, Dr Nisar Ahmad, faculty members and students participated. The walk started from the front of the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated at UVAS main lawn after took a round of the city campus Lahore.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore