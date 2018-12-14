Hutchison Ports hails container ship

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan welcomed the China India Express, the country’s first-ever 11,923TEUs container ship to call at its terminal, a statement said on Thursday.

This is the first time a container vessel of this size has berthed in Pakistan, it added.

The China India Express, operated by COSCO Shipping Lines Pakistan Ltd has a capacity of 11,923TEUs, making it the largest ship to berth at any terminal in Pakistan.

Captain Syed Rashid Jamil, General Manager and Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan said, “The extension of China India Express to Pakistan is the start of a new era in our container sea trade.”

“Our terminal’s location and state-of-the-art equipment enables us to efficiently handle vessels of this size in the quickest time possible.”

“We are delighted to become the first-ever terminal in the country to welcome 11,923TEUs vessel. We would like to thank our partners COSCO, OOCL and CMA CGM for helping us accomplish this historic milestone,” he added.