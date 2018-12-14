Hyundai Nishat to integrate SAP

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited announced it will utilise SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite for digitalisation of its platforms, a statement said on Thursday.

Norez Abdullah, chief financial officer, said, “By running in real-time on a SAP digital core, we can better manage our cost elements, working capital, human resources and also enhance visibility of results to help achieve our goals with minimal risk of failure.”

Showing the strong potential for digital transformation in the automotive sector, 80 percent of innovations in automotive engineering are driven by micro-electronics and software, according to a recent report by SAP.

Saquib Ahmad, managing director, SAP Pakistan, said, “In Pakistan’s fast-paced automotive sector, Hyundai Nishat is adopting best practices by setting itself on a digital roadmap to become an Intelligent Enterprise.”

In the coming months, Hyundai Nishat aims to explore the integration of emerging technologies such as Big Data analytics, cloud and the Internet of Things with SAP.