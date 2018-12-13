CM takes notice: Multan ACE director’s transfer order cancelled

MULTAN: The Punjab government’s Services & General Administration Department has cancelled its earlier notification and requested the director of Multan Anti-Corruption Establishment for resuming office, notification available with The News said.

The S&GAD notified Wednesday that the department has cancelled transfer of Multan region ACE director Engr Amjad Shoaib Tareen. The department notified that earlier the S&GAD transferred Multan region ACE director Amjad Shoaib Tareen and directed him to report to S&GAD for further orders through a notification issued Sunday last. The S&GAD has cancelled that notification.

Sources in S&GAD revealed to this correspondent that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken serious notice of the transfer of one of the virtuous officers when he was supervising a mega corruption probe against Nishtar Hospital’s former medical superintendent Dr Ashiq Malik. The sources confided to this correspondent that the chief minister has clearly instructed the S&GAD that no compromise will be accepted on corruption.

The chief minister has decided giving a free hand to Multan ACE in probe against former MS Nishtar Hospital to find facts behind hospital’s mega corruption. The Multan region ACE had registered FIRs against Dr Ashiq Malik on his involvement in bogus purchase of medicines worth millions of rupees. The Multan ACE had nominated Dr Ashiq Malik in bogus purchase of medicines and misappropriating Rs5 million when he was MS at Nishtar Hospital and the ACE director Amjad Shoaib Tareen was supervising inquiry. A local court had granted pre-arrest bail of Dr Ashiq Malik until December 21.

The Multan investigators on the condition of anonymity disclosed that three corruption inquiries were initiated against Dr Ashiq Malik. After findings of one inquiry, recommendation for case registration was sent while two others are being probed.