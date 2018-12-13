‘Samosa’ shops attract crowds

Islamabad: High sales of ‘samosa’, ‘pakora’ and ‘jalebi’, all ‘desi’ snacks, were reported in the country as the mercury dipped after heavy rainfall.

The ‘samosa’ shops attracted large crowds of foodies all through the day, especially in the afternoon.

At popular snack points, including the F-10 Markaz Jamil Sweets, the Blue Area Chinese Samosa Shop, the Farooqia Market Bengali Samosas and Rana Market's Siddique Refreshment Centre, buyers had to wait for quite some time for their order to be delivered. They even issued tokens in light of the influx of customers.

According to vendors, the sales of samosas, especially those stuffed with potato and vegetables, were higher than those of potato-based ‘pakoras’. They said whenever it rained, they did a roaring business.

Though most took samosas and ‘pakoras’ home or offices, some, mostly families, preferred to drive to shops to enjoy hot samosa ‘chaat’ with chickpeas and spicy and sweet condiments.

“Rainy days are favourite with us. Whenever the rain falls, we, the family, step out to munch ‘desi’ snacks, especially samosas. No snack beats our samosas and ‘pakoras’ on cloudy and wet days,” said Kamal Jan outside an F-6 samosa shop.