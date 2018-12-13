Kids have time of their life at annual funfair

Rawalpindi : Small children were having time of their life, giggling, running, looking for their friends and chit chatting with them right in front of their teachers, but nobody reprimanded them or told them to remain silent; because they were there on a day out with their friends and families at the annual funfair of the Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School. The main objective of the funfair was to apprise the students that they could learn entrepreneurial skills and ways to lead an honourable life in the society if they have a little amount of money.

Numerous well-decorated stalls were the main attraction for visitors, who thronged the school in large numbers since early morning to join their kids on the meritorious occasion. The ticket was quite nominal to attract families to join the event. The school building was beautifully decorated to enhance to overall ambience of the event.

The school children as early as third graders and above were seen helping their teachers sell confectionary items, ‘channa chaat’, ‘dahi bhallay’, ‘biryani’, pop corns, ‘pakoras’, ‘haleem’, ‘Kashmiri Chai’, French fries with smiles written all over their faces. They were very excited for being part of the event. Apart from eateries, stalls of face painting, embroidery, books, Mehdni, fun games, horse riding, Jumping Pad, swings, music concert were main attraction for the kids and their parents.

Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Association President Abdul Waheed Malik, General Secretary Malik Nisar Ahmad, welcomed the guests for making the event a success with their presence. They said that such events provide an opportunity to the parents to spare some time for their kids from their hectic schedule and have fun with them.

9-year-old, Manahil was all smiles when ‘The News’ asked her whether she was enjoying the event. “Yeah, of course, I’m. I am quite happy to be here with my parents who also came at the funfair. We ate different things. I enjoyed some swings. It is a new thing for us. I really liked riding the horse. I along with my best friend, Farheen, also took pictures,” she added.

Mrs Saira, when asked why she came with her kids at the funfair, she said it was delightful moment for her that her kids were happy. “My daughter made her father take day off from his office specially to attend this event. She has been speaking day in day out about the funfair, as how special it will be. “We really enjoyed it over here,” and hope the school will arrange such a well organised event next year as well,” she added.

Prizes were also distributed among the visitors by the school management through ticket draw. The parents as well as teachers were quite excited to find a bicycle, doll house, block house, study table and other prizes in the draw. In the end the first prize was awarded to Garments stall, while second was bagged by Henna stall while the third prize was clinched by Dream Land.