City outskirts become illegal dumping sites

Ali Raza

LAHORE:Outskirts of the provincial metropolis as well as empty plots inside residential localities have turned into illegal dumping grounds for solid and municipal waste, which is posing a serious threat to the environment of the provincial capital.

Though Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has a dedicated enforcement team, one can find heaps of garbage in open plots in various housing societies, including Johar Town and Sabzazar while many private housing societies are dumping their municipal and solid waste in a big open pit near Langar Phattak, Defence Road and other nearby open places.

One can also witness heaps of cow dung dumped at an open space on Madar-e-Millat Road, which connects Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate with Wapda Town. Cow dung can also be seen dumped at the open space of LDA’s Finance and Trade Centre at the back of Emporium Mall. This area is also known for dumping Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, which can be found in abundance at the sight.

Sources in LWMC said enforcement team has completely failed in controlling illegal dumping by private housing societies, entrepreneurs and individuals in the provincial capital. However, Manager Enforcement LWMC Mohsin Sadiq said that his team was working very hard and had closed down several illegal dumping spots in the city.

Acting Managing Director LWMC Farrukh Butt said that there were 274 private housing societies in the provincial capital out of which LWMC has agreements with 170 societies. He said strict action is being taken against those found guilty. He admitted that many private housing societies are disposing of garbage and solid waste in an improper manner, which also amounts to illegal dumping and is resulting in adding to various kinds of pollutions especially air and soil.

Mounds of dirty plastic bags, filth and other garbage in open plots of majority of the residential and commercial areas of private societies also caused blockage of drainage and sewer system. Even the roads in residential areas are no exception and one can find heaps of garbage and filth.

Sources said LWMC is solely responsible for all this mess and polluted atmosphere because as per rules the company has to lift and dispose of all the garbage from the city in a scientific manner but it is not doing enough while the waste is dumped on roads and empty plots.

Environmental experts said scattered garbage is causing serious health problems. The stink and unhygienic atmosphere bothers commuters, especially pedestrians using footpaths along the roads. As garbage gets dried and changes into dust particles, it becomes a part of the air as speeding vehicles move it. They said people inhale these particles and fell victim to various diseases. They added that garbage dumped in an open plot also pollutes underground water, which is very dangerous for human health.

According to the official figures, around 8,000 tons solid waste is generated daily in Lahore while over 1,500 tons waste is generated in Lahore Cantt, Model Town, Defence and other private housing societies. Sources claimed that out of this over 8,000 tons of waste, 40 percent remains on the ground due to various reasons whereas the other 2,500 tons of waste was disposed on in an improper manner.

Sources maintained that as per rules, the private societies can’t dump their waste in open plots and they have to engage LWMC to lift their garbage and dispose it of in a scientific manner. Sources alleged that the enforcement team has adopted a lenient behaviour towards the private societies, reasons best known to them.

Mohsin Ahsan, Manager Enforcement, said that he along with his team repeatedly stopped and fined many private societies from illegal dumping after which they started to dump waste in open pits near Defence Road at night. “We have life threats and had informed the higher management about this,” he claimed.

Jamil Khawar, Head of Enforcement team, said that he would launch a massive crackdown on illegal dumpers and will take media with him. He said no one will be allowed for illegal dumping and all waste must reach Lakhodair dumpsite of the company.