Siraj condemns US move

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has condemned the US decision of placing Pakistan on the black list regarding religious freedom, and termed it the worst example of US bias and hostility towards Pakistan. In reaction to the US move on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq said contrary to the US allegations, minorities in Pakistan enjoyed complete constitutional freedom to practice their religion, but the Muslims in America and European countries were being denied religious freedom.