Vast opportunities for investors in Punjab: Buzdar

LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner Ms Margaret Adamson called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both discussed different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-Australia relations and enhancement of mutual cooperation in healthcare, education, livestock, skills-development, water-management and tourism sectors. They also agreed to expand bilateral partnership. Australian High Commissioner congratulated Usman Buzdar on his assumption of the office of CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said Pakistan and Australia enjoy best cordial relations and vast opportunities are available for foreign investors in Punjab. A very conducive atmosphere has been provided to the investors in the new Pakistan, he added. We are taking different steps on priority to promote investment and investment-friendly atmosphere has been provided to the foreign investors. He said PTI government wants to promote relations with Australia in different sectors of life to benefit people and expanded exchange of delegations will help promote socio-economic cooperation. He pointed out that Australia has a lot of expertise in livestock, dairy development and agriculture sectors and viable opportunities are available for Australian investment in IT and tourism sectors in Pakistan. We are also desirous of benefiting from Australian model in these sectors, he added. He said that Australian investors should take maximum benefit of vast investment opportunities in Punjab and they will be provided every possible facility by the government. Exchange of business delegations will also help boost the investment between the two countries, he added. Australian High Commissioner Ms Margaret Adamson said that cooperation will be extended to Punjab government for capacity-building and technical training of commercial farmers in agriculture and livestock sectors. Meanwhile, partnership will also be expanded for better utilisation of water in irrigation and agriculture sectors as agricultural productivity can be enhanced by providing better training to the farmers. Australia is ready to cooperate with Punjab government in this regard and different measures will be taken for promoting cooperation with Punjab province, he added. She expressed her satisfaction that law and order situation has improved in Pakistan and especially in the province of Punjab.

SCBA: President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Aman Ullah called on the CM and discussed different matters pertaining to the legal fraternity. The CM paid tributes to the lawyers’ struggles for the supremacy of constitution and law in the country and added that their role in this regard is very pivotal. The legal community has to play a proactive role in providing justice to the common man. The CM said he will soon meet the delegation of the bar representatives. All possible steps will be taken for the welfare of the legal community, he added. Aman Ullah said Usman Buzdar has done marvelous work in a short span of time.

financial discipline: The CM presided over the meeting of Standing Committee on Finance and Development at committee room of Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. Different matters pertaining to finance and development as well as annual report of Punjab Revenue Authority for the financial year 2015-16 were given approval. This report will be presented to Punjab Assembly after the approval of the committee. The matter of increasing the royalty rates of mines was deferred till next meeting. Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that public sector departments should ensure implementation of financial discipline as violation of rules and regulations will not be tolerated. All possible steps should be taken to ensure transparency in financial matters, he added. Punjab Ministers Hashim Jawan Baksh, Mian Aslam Iqbal and secretaries of departments concerned attended the meeting.

CM grieved

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Muzaffargarh and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He directed for providing best treatment to the injured. The CM has also sought a report from the administration.

SCHOOLGIRL’S DEATH: The CM has taken notice of death of a girl after being hit by the school bus in Jhelum and sought a report from administration and the police. He ordered investigation into the accident and extended condolence to the bereaved family.

TAKES NOTICE OF MURDER OF WOMAN: The CM has taken notice of murder of a woman in Liaqatpur area of Rahimyar Khan and sought a report from the IGP. He ordered action against the negligent officials seemingly responsible for not taking timely action after occurrence of the crime and best treatment should also be provided to the injured child.

GCU Christmas