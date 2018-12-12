12 killed in Kabul suicide attack

KABUL: The death toll from a suicide bombing targeting a security forces convoy outside Kabul early Tuesday jumped to 12, officials said, with eight civilians killed in the latest Taliban-claimed attack near the Afghan capital.

“Twelve people including four members of the security forces were killed,” ministry of interior deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Kabul police confirmed the casualties, adding that women and children were among the dead. The blast took place in Paghman district west of Kabul as the convoy was returning from an overnight operation, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said. The ministry of interior and a separate security official requesting anonymity confirmed the assailant had used a car bomb to target the convoy.