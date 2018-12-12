PM committed to facilitating business

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday assured different business leaders that the government is committed to facilitating business in the country.

He also met students of Cadet College Mastung (Balochistan) at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and told them that accepting big challenges makes one a great man and small successes prepare someone for huge achievements.

He said, “People are known for their ideals and thinking. Great people are measured through the dreams they dream.” He said that development funds will be transferred to grass-roots level under the new local bodies system as provision of development funds at village level will help address backwardness in Balochistan. Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal was also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister said that all-out efforts would be made for development and progress of the province. He said that the government is taking measures to introduce uniform and quality curriculum across the country.

He said a comprehensive programme needs to be devised to overcome water shortage in Balochistan. He said that a new system of sports will be introduced in the country so that the youth has full opportunities to demonstrate their talent in sports. Imran Khan told the students that conceding defeat is the real defeat.

Earlier, talking to Luca Vignati, Executive Vice President Central Asia Region of ENI, an Italian multinational oil and gas company, the Prime Minister said that the present government is committed to providing an enabling environment to all investors to take advantage of the existing opportunities in various sectors including E&P sector.