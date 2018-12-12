Disband PHF to save game: Sami

ISLAMABAD: Legend Samiullah showed total disappointment over the performance of Pakistan’s World Cup hockey match against Belgium and called for disbanding Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to save the future of national sports.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday after Pakistan’s failure to finish among the top eight teams, Sami said he was shocked and disappointed the way team played against Belgium.

“I have never seen Pakistan playing such a bad hockey in my life. Had Belgium converted 80 percent of chances, the result would have been 10-0 instead of 5-0.

“There was no coordination between Pakistan team members, no strategy and planning to play the mega event. It seemed that the team was just going through the motion and there was no urgency to play tough and hard game,” he said.

Sami, who was part of the Pakistan’s 1978 and 1982 World Cups winning campaign, said he was surprised to see the level of preparations from the coaches and players. “I am amazed to see Pakistan camp seriousness. They never looked like playing a World Cup match. Instead they looked like playing a friendly. Half hearted attempts never pay you in such a scenario.”

The flying horse as he is commonly known, Sami said that in such big tournaments ranking hardly matters. “Look at France. The team is no way near amongst the top 13 teams of the world, yet they have qualified for the quarter-finals.”

Sami blamed PHF for not realising the importance of the World Cup. “All these years we have been told by the federation that they are preparing a competitive combination for the World Cup. When the mega event finally came, we even have failed to win a single match. If that was the preparation I am afraid at the level of competency of the federation.

“The PHF officials were not competent enough to realise the competitive of international hockey. Conceding five goals each against Holland and then against Belgium is a clear indication that nothing had been done. You can’t progress with mere slogans.”

Sami called for making a fresh start in Pakistan hockey. “We have been waiting for the last three years for one positive result from PHF. Sadly nothing has come up. Bad planning and strategy messed up everything.”

He said Pakistan hockey required big investment at junior level. “We have absolutely no back up. No effort had been made during the last three years to raise the junior strings. We need a fresh start with new officials. Those having the real passion for the game should be given the task to restructure the game in the country.

“I am hopeful that the government would take required decisions to strengthen the system where finding talented players would not be a tough task.”