December 12, 2018
BR
Bureau report
December 12, 2018

Illegal housing scheme under probe: NAB

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is conducting an investigation against owners of M/S Canal View, Nasir Bagh Peshawar, who under the garb of

housing scheme defrauded the public of their hard earned money.

As per the press statement, issued Tuesday, the bureau claimed that M/S Canal View is an illegal housing scheme operating without Non-Objection Certificate from the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

It said that record of the advertising agency shows that plots have been sold to the public despite issuance of notices from the PDA to stop the illegal sale/purchase.

The bureau claimed that the accused persons lured general public through advertisement in print and electronic media to invest their money in the said illegal housing scheme on the promise to allot them plots on their investment.

The bureau advised the affectees to approach the office of the Director General, National Accountability, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for registering their complaints/claims along with proofs of payments and other documentary evidence to investigation officer.

