2018: NAB KP claims recovering over Rs410m

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed to have recovered more than Rs410 million from the corrupt in 2018.

In 2018, the NAB KP recovered Rs288.851 million through plea bargain and Rs121.240 million indirectly from government officials and the accused involved in illegal businesses in the name of Islamic business.

As per the report available with The News, the NAB KP arrested 33 persons in 2018 for their alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It received 450 complaints and 182 were converted into inquiries and 77 were closed. However, complaint verification of 84 was still under process.

The report noted that NAB KP authorised 211 new inquiries in 2018. It said 101 inquiries were completed and 12 were closed. It added that 166 inquiries are still under process.

As per the NAB data, the inquiry against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the case of misuse of KP government’s helicopters is still under process.

The prime minister appeared before the NAB KP investigators in Peshawar on August 17 in the case.

The inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial President Amir Muqam for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income is also underway.

The inquiry against Caption (R) Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is also under process. The case is related to the release of Rs9 billion funds in violation of rules and regulations.

The NAB report said that inquiry was also being carried out for making assets beyond known sources of income against Senator Usman Saifullah and his family members including Anwar Saifullah, Salim Saifullah, Humayun Saifullah, Iqbal Saifullah, Javed Saifullah, Jehangir Saifullah and others.

An inquiry against officials of KP Ehtesab Commission for their involvement in 170 illegal appointments is also under process.

As per the data, inquiry against officials of Bus Rapid Transit project about corruption and corrupt practices is also underway.

The NAB KP converted 38 inquiries into investigations. The NAB KP claimed that it completed 38 investigations while another 32 are under process. These include the inquiry against the former chief minister Pervez Khattak, who is currently defence minister, for his role in illegally leasing out of 275 acres of state land in Malam Jabba in Swat.