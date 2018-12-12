close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
Session on corruption

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

LAHORE: An awareness session on anti-corruption drive was held at Government Commerce College, Sharaqpur. The college principal, Muhammad Mubashir Khawaja, chaired the event. According to a press release, the session was attended by the staff and students, who as representatives of young lot also spoke about the well-being of society.

Muhammad Mubashir Khawaja said, “As responsible citizens, it’s our prime duty to curb the menace of corruption for the collective good of society. The notion that we haven't inherited this land from our ancestors but borrowed it from our children should be followed by all of us.”

