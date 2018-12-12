Principal among 13 killed across Sindh

SUKKUR: The principal of a private school was murdered in target-killing when armed men barged into his office at the school and opened fire at him in district Qambar Shahdadkot on Tuesday.

The assailants riding a motorbike entered the school at Hindu Mohalla Warrah and opened fire at Arshad Naz Arain, injuring him critically. The principal was rushed to hospital but he died on the way. The incident created fear and panic among the locals who shut down the shops. They also took out a rally protesting against the incident and demanded arrest of the killers. The police are working to arrest the culprits and investigating into the murder.

Meanwhile, two people, including son and father, were gunned down as a result of dispute among two groups of the Noonari clan. The deceased identified as Din Muhammad Shar and Umaruddin Shar were driving their jeep when armed men ambushed them in Mehar Aijaz Noonari.

A lineman Shahazad Domki was electrocuted while working at the 11,000KV electricity transmission line in Jamshoro.Two minor sisters were killed in a road accident at Bhirya Road on the National Highway in Nausharo Feroz when a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle carrying the six-year old Zuhra and a three-year old Farah. Their uncle Muhammad Ali was critically injured. The children were going to Jalbani with the uncle. The police shifted the bodies and the injured to a local hospital, and arrested the tractor trolley driver Altaf Bhugio.

In another accident involving a car and a truck, 60-year old Abdul Majeed Qureshi was killed on the spot. Qureshi’s son Abdul Ghaffar, nephew Usman, and his wife were injured in the accident. According to the police, the family belonging to the village Ranvati were on the way to Rahimyar Khan airport to fly to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Two more people were killed at Khanot near Sehwan when a speeding car hit a motorcycle on the Jamshoro Road leaving the motorcyclist Shahnawaz Jamali and his sister-in-law Zarina dead.

In another road accident, a truck carrying goods collided with a passenger coach near Ranipur on the National Highway, claiming the life of a woman, while 12 passengers were injured.A youth identified as Shakeel Ahmed was killed in a road accident near Gharhi Yasin.