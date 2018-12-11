Two ECP members retire next month

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s two members belonging to Sindh, Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Shakil Ahmad Baloch respectively, will bow out on completion of their 30-month term on January 26 next year.

To this effect, draws were held here at the Election Commission Secretariat during a ceremony, presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Justice ® Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan. Under Article 215 of the Constitution, two members had to ‘retire’ after

staying as members of the Election Commission for two and a half years.

Among others, the Election Commission’s two other members: Justice ® Ms. Irshad Qaiser, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Punjab, the ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad, the Secretary Law and the Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs were also present on the occasion.

The draws were held as per the laid down procedure. The two other members of the Election Commission will complete their five-year term.