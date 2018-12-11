Protectorate office shifting from Batkhela opposed

BATKHELA: Representatives of recruitment agencies on Monday opposed the proposed shifting of the protectorate office from Batkhela to Swat.

Representatives of the recruitment agencies, Mohammad Nawaz, Dr Ayaz, Haji Gul Zaman, Dilawar Jan and others, voiced opposition during a joint press conference.

They said some people had misled the prime minister’s adviser Zulfi Bukhari about shifting of the office to Swat for own vested interest. The representatives believed the move would create difficulties for the promoters as well as Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in the terms of money and time.