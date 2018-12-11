NATIONAL T20: Rawalpindi edge Islamabad by six runs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi edged out Islamabad by six runs in the inaugural match of the National Twenty20 Inter-Regional Tournament that got underway at the Multan Stadium on Monday.
Batting first, Rawalpindi managed 154-4 in the allotted overs with Sami Aslam (56) being the top scorer. Islamabad batsmen failed to come up to the requirements of playing on slow tracks and were restricted to 148-7 in 20 overs. Sohail Khan (38) played well for Islamabad.
Scores in brief: Rawalpindi 154-4 in 20 overs (Sami Aslam 56, Haider Ali 28, Hammad Azam 22 not out; Imad Wasim 1-21, Sohail Khan 1-29). Islamabad 148-7 in 20 overs (Sohail Khan 38, Imad Wasim 36 not out, Faizan Riaz 24; Zahid Mansoor 2-23, Khalid Usman 1-14).
Lahore Region White beat Blues by 6 wickets: Lahore Region Blues 139-9 in 20 overs (Rizwan Hussain 55, Nauman Anwar 23, Adnan Akmal 21 not out; Ammad Butt 3-18, Bilal Asif 2-35). Lahore Region White 141-4 in 18.5 overs (Salman Butt 47, Zeeshan Ashraf 26, Saif Badar 25 not out, Ehsan Adil 2-42). Man-of-the-Match: Salman Butt (Lahore Region White).
