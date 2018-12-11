Govt’s 100-day performance disappointing, says Siraj

LAHOREL Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the performance of PTI government’s first 100 days is an amalgamation of jokes, disappointments and making fun of state affairs.

Prime Minister has himself been providing occasions for laughter by making jokes of serious issues, he said while replying to newsmen queries at the Meet the Press programme at the Lahore Press Club on Monday. He said the opposition parties used to demand early elections but the prime minister suggesting early election indicated that either his team was not cooperating with him or he had come to realise that he won’t be able to deliver.

Sirajul Haq said in fact the tall promises made by the PTI had become a problem for the government which it could neither deny nor fulfil. He referred to the promises regarding creation of 10 million jobs, building five million homes, building Pakistan on the model of Madina State and providing relief to the people from price hike in basic commodities like fuel, power, gas, eatables etc. He said there had been no headway in any of these directions while in reality the government had made the price hike galloping, making even the basic necessities and used clothes out of the reach of the masses. He said instead of providing employments the government practically snatched the livelihood from thousands of poor people. Sirajul Haq flayed the government for going back on its agreement with the TLP. He disapproved the levy of “sin tax” on cigarettes, beverages.

He said the entire government was asleep and the hectic efforts were being made by the Chief Justice. However, he said, the nation should be thankful that at least some one was talking about their problems. He said across the board accountability was essential to wipe out corruption and added that it was the Supreme Court’s responsibility to bring to book the remaining 436 persons named in the Panama leaks.

He said the Afghan issue should be solved by the Afghan people themselves and Pakistan should not interfere under US pressure since the US could never be trusted.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, he said, Quaid-e-Azam termed it Pakistan’s life line which was under enemy occupation. Earlier, in his statement on World Human Rights Day, Senator Sirajul Haq said Islam is the greatest protector of human rights and the historic address of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at his Last Hajj was the first ever Charter of Human Rights at global level.

He deplored that despite tall claims of human rights, the rights of the Muslims were being violated all over the world. Citing Amnesty International’s report, he said the worst human rights violations were going on in Palestine, Kashmir and Myanmar. He questioned why United Nations and different human rights bodies were silent over the genocide of the Muslims in these areas. Sirajul Haq inaugurated the computer lab at the Lahore Press Club and also donated 20 computers. The LPC awarded honorary membership to Senator Sirajul Haq.

Baloch: Jamat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said government’s irresponsible behavior in the economic sphere could make the country bankrupt, advising Prime Minister Imran khan should take a U-turn on economic policies to provide relief to the masses.