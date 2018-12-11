close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Rahat records song for police

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

LAHOR:In a recent development famous Sufi and pop singing icon Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recorded a special song for police force and its martyrs.

The songs’ lyrics are contributed by Akbar Nasir Khan and prominent poet Zulfiqar Adil for an upcoming movie “Daal Chaawal” which is in its last strips of making. The music has been composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Akbar Nasir Khan whereas the mastering is done by Umair Hassan.

