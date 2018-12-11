Rahat records song for police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHOR:In a recent development famous Sufi and pop singing icon Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recorded a special song for police force and its martyrs.
The songs’ lyrics are contributed by Akbar Nasir Khan and prominent poet Zulfiqar Adil for an upcoming movie “Daal Chaawal” which is in its last strips of making. The music has been composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Akbar Nasir Khan whereas the mastering is done by Umair Hassan.
